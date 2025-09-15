South Western Railway (SWR) staff are now equipped with body cameras following a surge in violent attacks and verbal assaults.
So far this year, SWR has recorded more than two assaults every day against staff across its network.
The number of reported incidents of violent and public order offences have doubled between 2020-21 and 2024-25, according to British Transport Police (BTP).
While improved reporting might explain some of the rise, the upward trend is in line with similar increases seen in other public services and industries, such as in the NHS and retail.
The railway company says that incidents can have a significant impact on staff members’ physical and mental wellbeing, even affecting railway operations as they take time off to recover.
Jane Lupson, safety and security director for South Western Railway, said: “The rise in abuse directed against our colleagues, including daily assaults, is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“Keeping people safe on our railway is always our number one priority, not least our colleagues who serve our customers with care every day.
“The introduction of body-worn video cameras will help deter anyone thinking of abusing a colleague and help prosecute those who do.
“We hope this striking new campaign will remind potential perpetrators of the consequences of abuse, for colleagues and for them.”
Following an initial trial in 2021, SWR has introduced body-worn video cameras for staff in customer-facing roles, such as train guards and gateline assistants.
The cameras, which are activated by the wearer and capture 30 seconds of footage prior to activation, can deter assaults and other anti-social behaviour as well as collect video and audio evidence for use in legal proceedings.
SWR will be launching a poster campaign to warn potential perpetrators of the impact that abusing its staff can have, both for them and the railway staff member they are assaulting.
