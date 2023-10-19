YOUNG people in Tavistock are being invited to a ‘train like a pro’ at a one-day football camp during half term.
The Football for All Youth Academy is hosting the one-day football camp on Thursday, October 26 from 9am to 3pm at Tavistock College. Registration takes place in the college sports hall beforehand.
The academy was set up to encourage young football players of all abilities between the ages of eight and 16. It is not affiliated to any club.
The academy also offers regular training sessions for young people in Tavistock to progress in football. As winter draws in, these are being held on Mondays from 5 to 6pm at Tavistock College on the all-weather pitch.
The sessions offer quality coaching to bring on all young people in the sport while encouraging friendships and teamwork on and off the field. The organisation aims to work as part of the community to encourage more young people in the sport.