TRADERS have said they will be open for business tomorrow, Friday, as it has been revealed a part of Newton Abbot’s Market Hall will be closed after checks have revealed roof timbers have deteriorated.
A letter sent to traders tonight, Thursday, states: ‘Traders remain open for business during temporary Market Hall closure.
‘As part of the proposed Market Hall redevelopment scheme in Newton Abbot town centre, some investigatory work has been undertaken this week to identify the construction make-up and condition of the building.
‘As a result of this work, deterioration in the condition of some of the wooden roof trusses in the grade 2 listed Market Hall has been identified.
‘Discussions have taken place with the market traders this afternoon and for safety reasons, we are closing the Market Hall building today.
‘Alternative arrangements are being made to enable traders to remain open for business and to continue to operate while further investigations are undertaken and repairs are made as swiftly as possible.
‘The Food Hall is not affected by this decision and will continue to open and trade as normal.
‘As a precautionary measure we will be carrying out further investigation works in the Market Hall.’
Teignbridge Council have been approached for a comment.