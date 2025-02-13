Tavistock’s council tax payers will be required to pay a little more this year to maintain local services provided by the town council.
The overall council tax paid by residents goes in varying proportions to Devon county and West Devon borough and Tavistock town councils, and Devon & Cornwall Police and Devon & Somerset Fire authorities.
The proportion of total council tax paid to fund the town council’s services, otherwise known as the precept, is the smallest of these council tax components.
Town councillors and officers have worked hard to try to keep the increase in the precept to the minimum.
To meet ever-increasing costs, the precept finally agreed by a full council meeting was a 4.82% increase.
Councillors ‘reluctantly’ agreed to add a further 2.5% to cover the cost of the Government’s increase in employer national insurance (NI) contributions for which the town council, unlike higher councils, receives no Government relief.
The total increase in the town council precept is 7.32%, equivalent to an additional 29 pence per week for a Band D property.
The council says a 1% precept increase raises income by £10,000. The precept partially funds community services. The balance comes from commercial income, including property lettings and market activities.
A council spokesman said: “For several years, and despite the loss of income during covid and subsequent inflation, especially the costs of utilities and insurance, the council has kept precept increases below the rate of inflation without any reduction in the services provided.
“This was achieved through a range of judicious efficiencies and savings, and a subsidy from commercial activities.
“Unfortunately, this is no longer possible because of financial pressure from Government changes to employer’s NI, minimum wage levels and employment legislation. The council is required by law to set a balanced budget and to use public money prudently and responsibly. Some, but not all, of the increased costs will be covered by the increased precept.”