PLANS are well underway for the return of this year’s annual Callington Honey Fair.
Callington Lions are gearing up for the traditional honey fair and the change of day to a Saturday with the aim to allow more families to enjoy all that event has to offer.
This year the event will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 10am until 5pm.
As well as the traditional beekeepers display, ‘teas with the bees’ and the Town Crier Competition with regional entrants, there will be a special children’s entertainment area with many activities, with a pet’s corner and a bouncy castle.
The Lions are hoping for a good response from local shops with their window displays and from the schools with the children’s painting competition.
In addition there will be live music provided by local schools and musicians.
The Callington Lions are giving a special thanks to Callington Town Council for their support with a financial grant to go towards the running of the Fair.
For further information on Callington Lions or to book a stall at the Honey Fair visit the Callington Lions Facebook Page.