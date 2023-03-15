Tavistock resident John Taylor, a surveyor, criticised the rise at the council’s annual meeting in the town hall last week. He said: ‘I want to know why Tavistock has raised its precept to become one of the highest and makes it one of the most expensive places to live? Many older people, especially cannot afford it.’He asked why the council does not sell some its assets, because it was rich in terms of properties and income from them.