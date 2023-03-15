Concern has been raised about the higher than average council tax precept by Tavistock Town Council.
Tavistock council concedes the rise is higher than average, but also says it is not the highest rise in comparable Devon parishes.
The authority has suggested it might have to consider selling assets such as property, to meet its financial obligations in the future, something it has tried to avoid so far.
The town council cites unusual financial circumstances which have adversely affected Tavistock, considerably adding to its costs, which has forced the unwanted rise.
The own council’s precept (the town council’s portion of the council tax) has increased 9.7 per cent for the 2023-2024 bill. This makes Band D property council tax bill £2,327 (including elements from the borough and county council and police). Okehampton owners of a Band D property will pay £2,281.
Tavistock resident John Taylor, a surveyor, criticised the rise at the council’s annual meeting in the town hall last week. He said: ‘I want to know why Tavistock has raised its precept to become one of the highest and makes it one of the most expensive places to live? Many older people, especially cannot afford it.’He asked why the council does not sell some its assets, because it was rich in terms of properties and income from them.
Cllr Paul Ward, town mayor, said deciding on the rise had ‘not been an easy decision’. Carl Hearn, council clerk, acknowledged the rise was ‘significant’, but that the Totnes precept had risen by a similar amount. He explained extenuating circumstances included not qualifying for government pandemic support, energy cost rises, the loss of commercial revenue due to covid, salary increases, the need for Market Road river wall repairs, insurance rises and the need for future resilience.