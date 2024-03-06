Janna Sanders, manager of Tavistock BID who ran the town’s Stop the Meters campaign said at Saturday’s protest: “We’re keeping the pressure up on the county because, although we expect them to stop this plan, we want to make sure they make the right decision when the cabinet meets. We’re fundamentally againt parking charges because that will change the way people will use the town centre for the worse. Charging people will effectively reduce easy and free access to the town centre, which is vitally important in keeping it alive in terms of trade. Parking charges are like taxing people to shop in their own town, adding to the burden during a cost of livng crisis, but disenfranching people at the same time.”