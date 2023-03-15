Callington Town Council is looking for a new person to step into the role of councillor due to a vacancy.
By law, if more than ten people ask the council to hold an election, by the deadline of March 30, they must do so.
People need to request an election by petitioning Electoral Services at Cornwall Council. If less than ten people ask for an election, the town council will co-opt a councillor and people are invited to apply after March 30 by filling in the form at: https://callington-tc.gov.uk/all-news/vacancies/
Co-option means that council members choose new councillors from those who put themselves forward. Find out more on the website.