Threatened cuts at Tavistock Library should be withdrawn say councillors.
Tavistock Library could have its opening hours reduced by 13 hours (from 47.5 to 34.5) under proposals from Devon County Council (DCC) to save money.
The library is one of several libraries in West Devon which could have its hours either cut or rearranged, suggests a public consultation that covers all libraries in the county (except Plymouth).
The county council says its preferred option would be to increase or retain existing hours through use of volunteers from community organisations and in other public buildings and through opening after closing time through electronic access.
Tavistock Town Council debated the issue and agreed a formal response to the consultation on behalf of residents.
The town council agreed that it “strongly supports the continued operation of Tavistock Library at its current level of service”.
“Tavistock Town Council therefore urges Devon County Council to maintain current staffed opening hours, preserve professional staffing, recognise the library’s wider social value, and continue meaningful engagement with local councils and communities beyond the current consultation.”
The importance of the library service was stressed for book lending and supporting the health and wellbeing of the community through its contribution to education and a range of other benefits.
Tavistock Library could be open for a day and a half less per week, says the consultation. The survey is for anyone to complete, until Sunday, February 22.
The council was told the library is a vital civic asset serving both the town and a wide rural hinterland, providing access not only to books, but also to digital services, education, cultural activity, and professional support for residents of all ages.
The town council’s consultation response says that despite the financial pressures faced by DCC: “It is concerned about proposals that could lead to reduced staffed opening hours, increased reliance on volunteers or unstaffed access or a shift towards community managed models without secure long-term funding.’’
The town council aded: “As Tavistock continues to grow through new housing development, a fully functioning, well-staffed library is increasingly important in helping new residents integrate, engage with the community, and develop a sense of belonging.
“The library plays a key role in supporting wellbeing, reducing social isolation, promoting lifelong learning, and providing access to essential services for those without reliable internet access at home.
“For many rural residents, it represents their primary point of access to information and support. The library therefore contributes directly to social cohesion and community resilience.”
Tavistock council emphasised the library’s role in supporting children and families: “Regular access to books and reading in supported settings is widely recognised as essential to early child development, literacy, concentration and social skills. Trained staff play a crucial role in delivering these benefits.”
Countywide, the consultation would see libraries reduce hours by just over 25 per cent.
