Tory MPs representing Devon say they are "disappointed" with what they feel is a sketchy reply to their appeal to the Government for the reinstatement of the £50 rebate for West Country water bill customers.
The new Labour Government recently announced plans to cut the long fought for £50 annual water bill rebate for West Country residents.
MPs Rebecca Smith (South West Devon), Sir Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and Tavistock) and David Reed (Exeter and Exmouth) wrote to Secretary of State for the Environment Steve Reed calling for the rebate to be reinstated.
They made the point that the rebate, introduced in 2013, acknowledges both the low wages in the area and the fact that the West Country sees its population swelled by holidaymakers each summer, using its beaches.
The MPs have now received a reply from a minister at the Department for Food, Education and Rural Affairs (Defra) which indicates that the Labour Government has no intension of doing a U turn on its plans.
In a joint statement the trio of MPs responded: “We are disappointed by the Government's decision to ignore our appeals and press ahead with its plans to cut the £50 rebate for South West Water customers.
"The rebate was introduced to factor in our region's above-average water bills which maintain a third of the nation's bathing beaches on below-average salaries.
“The Labour Government’s decisions are already making families pay more for their utility bills, with its ten per cent energy price cap hike and axing of the Winter Fuel Payment. This added cost imposed on the South West is beyond the pale.
“Our joint letter makes clear, this political decision to once again ignore the needs of our region will hit the pockets of every family in our constituencies. We’re not asking for any special favours, just that the cost to keep Britain’s prized beaches clean is fairly distributed.”