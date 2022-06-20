Torridge road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Torridge's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A30, from 7pm June 27 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lifton Down - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 7pm June 28 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lifton Down to Stowford Cross - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 7pm June 30 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Stowford Cross - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.