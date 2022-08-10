Torridge establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Torridge drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Wednesday 10th August 2022 1:41 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A Torridge drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at 11 Honestone Street, Bideford, Devon was given the score after assessment on July 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Torridge's 86 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 69 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

More About:

TorridgeBidefordDevon
Share