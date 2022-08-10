Torridge establishment given new food hygiene rating

Torridge establishment given new food hygiene ratingA Torridge drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 10th August 2022 1:41 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
It means that of Torridge's 86 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 69 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.