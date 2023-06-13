GREEN-MINDED church-goers have been rewarded for prioritising the natural world with three winning national awards. Tavistock Methodist and United Reformed (URC) and Bere Alston congregations have been awarded Eco Church certificates and plaques to recognise their contribution to the environment. The awards are run by A Rocha and recognise and encourage the church movement’s role in addressing the ‘environmental crisis’. Polices and actions include including environmental awareness and impact across all activities such as in land and buildings, worship, teaching, lifestyle and community influence. Project in the West Devon churches include building a nature garden, ‘greening’ church money, involving and educating children in nurturing wildlife and recycling and producing sustainable energy. There are more than 2,000 individual churches with awards, with less than 50 with the top gold award — including Tavistock URC. Mike Dennis, URC Elder, said: ‘We are very proud of having one of the rare gold awards. Our ( )