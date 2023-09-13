Stephen, whose sight was severely damaged due in a works accident when he was a dental hygienist four years ago, climbed swiftly up the national rankings of the para players after only taking up the sport due to his accident as he could easily learn and take part in an adaptive form of bowls. He said: “Outdoor and indoor bowls is very inclusive and becoming even more so recently with this year being the first time the governing body has chosen a para team for the world championships and it means we have had accommodation and travel costs paid for us for the first time. Otherwise we havw to fund any other competitions in terms of travel and overnight stay which rules it out of the reach of many a talented bowls player.”Stephen is now asking for financial help in reaching his goals of attending all the qualifying competitions throughout the country so he can continue to try and stay at the top: “I’ve so far ruled out asking for any public or commercial sponsorship because I feel bad when there’s been other priorities for people to deal with like the financial crash and covid. But I have a lot more higher profile now and can reach new audiences abroad and nationally. with clothing logos, except for England kits.” Stephen can be reached on [email protected]