PARTIALLY sighted bowls player Stephen Hartley has returned home to Tavistock after winning a medal in his sport’s world outdoor championships in Australia.
Despite winning the only medal in the England paralympic bowls squad, he is still disappointed he did not win gold or come home with a silver and is now looking to the future, hoping to go at least one better in either the next world championships, Commonwealth Games or in the Olympics — if he is chosen.
The member of the Sir Francis Drake Bowls Club in Tavistock is still mulling over the semi-final defeat by South Africa: “I keep thinking over what I definitely could have done better and where I made the biggest mistakes. South Africa were deserving winners of pur semi-final, even though they started slowly, as they always seem to do. But I made a mistake in not playing normnally and not putting too much pressure on myself because it was a world championship when we were six—0 up at the start. But once the South Africans have got over their slow start they are renowned for really being at their best.
“We could so easily have been playing a different opponent when we very nearly beat Australia in the group matches, but only drew. The final was between Australia and South Africa and the Aussies won on their home turf in the world championships — so frustrating in retrospect.”
It is highly likely that Stephen could be in the England para bowls squad for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 which might well be rescued from cancellation due to the withdrawal of hosts Victoria for financial reasons. Australia’s Gold Coast has said it is willing to host the games.
The next big international competition is the next bowls world championships in 2025 in HongKong which has come round so soon after this year’s event, because of delays to the four-yearly schedule after covid.
Stephen, whose sight was severely damaged due in a works accident when he was a dental hygienist four years ago, climbed swiftly up the national rankings of the para players after only taking up the sport due to his accident as he could easily learn and take part in an adaptive form of bowls. He said: “Outdoor and indoor bowls is very inclusive and becoming even more so recently with this year being the first time the governing body has chosen a para team for the world championships and it means we have had accommodation and travel costs paid for us for the first time. Otherwise we havw to fund any other competitions in terms of travel and overnight stay which rules it out of the reach of many a talented bowls player.”Stephen is now asking for financial help in reaching his goals of attending all the qualifying competitions throughout the country so he can continue to try and stay at the top: “I’ve so far ruled out asking for any public or commercial sponsorship because I feel bad when there’s been other priorities for people to deal with like the financial crash and covid. But I have a lot more higher profile now and can reach new audiences abroad and nationally. with clothing logos, except for England kits.” Stephen can be reached on [email protected]