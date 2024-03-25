LIONS in Callington were proud to present Tina Sandercock with her long service award.
Tina, pictured here with district governor James Mathers, has dedicated 15 years to the club.
“My objective as a Lion is to serve the community in whatever capacity I can, and support charities both local and worldwide,” she said.
“I enjoy meeting new people and being part of a team. I believe there is strength in numbers, by working together we can achieve so much more.”
A Lions spokesperson said: “Thank you for your service Tina, what a fabulous achievement. We look forward to seeing all that you do in the next 15 years!”
:: Consultation: Callington Lions Club is conducting a public consultation to ensure that the charitable work it does remains relevant to the local community it serves. For more details go to their website: callingtonlions.org.uk