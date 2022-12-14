Tidy Tavi, the town’s renowned litter picking group, will be meeting on the following dates in the New Year:
Saturday, January 7
Saturday, February 4
Satuday, March 4
The volunteer group meet once a month and work to free the town of litter in all weathers. They welcome everyone of all ages who would wish to join in, meeting outside Meadowlands Leisure Centre at 10am on litter-picking days, providing equipment and high-visibility jackets as appropriate. The group is family and dog friendly.
The group was first started by community minded residents Pamela Steele and Jane Miller in October 2011 who have since been joined by a wealth of keen volunteers, many of whom still attended regular monthly litterpicks.
The group is now led by stalwarts Steve Hipsey and Jeff Moody, who encourage anyone and everyone to get involed. Steve said: ‘It’s wonderful that our volunteers have continud to support Tidy Tavi over the years and it is very encouraging to see youngsters volunteering to help too. As well as collecting litter, it’s a great way to meet new friends and get some exercise in the open air.’