THE new president of a WI branch is thriving and welcoming new members.
Lorraine Saunders took over the helm of Horrabridge and Sampford Spiney WI after 18 years under the leadership of Pam Kerslake who stepped down.
Lorraine paid tribute to Pam who she still looks to for guidance and the benefit of her experience. The branch was in danger of folding when it could not easily recruit a new president - so Pam was asked to step into the breach.
The former Mount Kelly College house matron said: “I was happy to be president if members wanted me and it soon appeared there was no one else who was keen.
“I’ve been in the role a year and have learned so much and I’m grateful for Pam’s support and for what she’s done for the branch. She’s still on the committee, which is very helpful for a novice like me.
“I’ve been a member for six years and enjoy the company and activities and hope to keep the branch healthy. I’m planning outings and speakers and activities which members help me choose from their suggestions. So, more members mean more ideas and variety for everyone.
“We always have a Christmas lunch and a party and mark members’ birthdays with flowers and then we have speakers on all subjects that members want. We’re planning a guided coach tour of Plymouth and I’m organising cream teas to various locations which are popular.
“I try to mix our members up when we have an activity, so they chat with lots of different people. Many of our members are older and have mobility problems, so they love socialising and getting out of the house.”
The branch has demonstrations on crystals, garden attractions, Dartmoor Prison history and Horrabridge methodist Ali Mansfield and is supporting Jeremiah’s Journey charity.
Lorraine can be contacted on 01822 853547