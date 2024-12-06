Three teenagers have been found guilty of setting fire to the athletics track at Tavistock College in an incident in April last year.
Two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old set fire to the running track, athletics equipment and an equipment shed in the grounds of Tavistock College last April, causing significant damage.
The three juveniles, who can’t be named due to their age, denied arson at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on November 28.
All three were found guilty of arson and were given a nine-month conditional discharge.
The parents of the three defendants each have to pay compensation of £83, £100 and a victim surcharge of £20.
Sergeant Tom Ottley said: “The anti-social behaviour probably escalated more than they intended but there are consequences to actions and this incident was completely unnecessary.”