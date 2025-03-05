MORE than 9,000 schoolchildren in Devon are to benefit from Bikeability cycle training this financial year, Devon County Council has announced.
That’s thanks to a Bikeability funding award of around £450,000 to the council for 2025/26.
The funding is part of £3.9 million of funding recently announced by the Government and Active Travel England (ATE) for cycling and walking projects in Devon, which was the largest settlement for any South West authority.
Bikeability cycle training provides schoolchildren with lifelong road safety skills while also improving their health and wellbeing.
Over the past 19 years, Devon County Council has provided Bikeability cycle training to almost 120,000 young people across the county.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for cycling, said: ‘It’s great that we’re able to continue delivering this excellent training to thousands of schoolchildren, who are the cyclists of tomorrow as well as today.
‘Bikeability is a sound investment in improving the safety, health and wellbeing of our schoolchildren in Devon, and getting people of all ages on their bikes is also important for the environment, so this latest funding is extremely welcome.’