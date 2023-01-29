THOSE WERE THE DAYS: Here's a stunner from the 1960s courtesy of Calstock Parish Archive. Red Cross House Gunnislake 1966: Some of the names are not known. Back L-R: Alice Parker, Hazel Wakem, Carol Green, ?, ?, Kathleen dure, Agnes Thomas, Linda Howe, Front L-R: ?, Sheila Lidicott, Pam Holman, May Lashbrook Doreen Dure.
THOSE WERE THE DAYS: Gunnislake Red Cross House 1966
Sunday 29th January 2023 1:00 pm
(Calstock Parish Archive )
