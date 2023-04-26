A COMMUNITY walk is taking place this month.
The walk has been organised by Gunnislake Community Matters (GCM) group and will be held on Saturday May 20.
The route for the walk will be Luckett, Greenscombe Wood and the nature reserve.
This will be a longer walk including moderate climbs and uneven ground. The duration of the walk will be approximately one to two hours.
If you wish to participate in the walk meet at 10am at Gunnislake car park for car share or at 10.15am at Luckett village car park.