The weedkiller train on the track

The weedkilling train almost on its way to Tavistock. Picture by Bernard Mills

THE train now standing at Bere Alston could be heading towards Tavistock in the near future, hopes prolific railway photographer Bernard Mills.

Author Mr Mills, well-known for his books on bygone West Devon railway lines, captured a weedkilling train clearing vegetation on what remains of the line to Tavistock, a short stretch of track leading to the West Devon market town.

The line between the two settlements was lifted after Tavistock’s North station closed in 1968 and Mr Mills, who worked there temporarily in a long railway career, hopes weedkilling trains — plus other services — will soon be back after an absence of more than 50 years.

He said his photo of the weedkiller train showed as far as it could go towards the line limit, which are stop blocks on the former line to Tavistock.

Mr Mills added: ‘This must be the nearest a main line engine has got to Tavistock in many a moon. When, I wonder, will it be when a train can go around that curve heading for Tavistock?’