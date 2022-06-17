The Rising Sun Gunnislake hosts soap box race

Dodging around hay bails and vaulting over a ramp, over 20 participants zoomed down Calstock Road in their karts which took form in the shape of baths, benches and planes.

Billy Harris, landlord of the Rising Sun, said: ‘We’d spoken about a soap box race for a while in the pub. We had best in show and top speed categories, both of which had silver and gold trophies. All the children participating received trophies too. We’d like this to become an annual event every half term bank holiday given the turnout of over 400 people and such positive feedback. Our biggest thanks go to all the volunteers involved and Gunnislake Community Matters.’