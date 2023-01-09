Owner of the Dartmoor Bakery Avis Jones put this idea into motion following the success of first running the pay it forward scheme in July, where customers could purchase food or drink for someone to claim in the near future. The scheme was extended to then cover free children’s lunches in the holidays and providing free soup meals for the elderly and those in need in the Horrabridge and Yelverton communities throughout the autumn and winter months. Avis however also wished for people to be able to purchase warm clothing such as hats, scarves and gloves to then be given to those who need them.