TESCO has exclusively revealed the top 20 products most commonly purchased by shoppers in the county - and the results may come as a surprise.
Shoppers in Devon are eating healthily to live healthily, according to the latest data.
Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health and Sustainable Diet Campaigns, said: “The trend in what Devon people are buying most of at our stores has taken more of a turn towards the healthy option.
“Nutrition has become important for customers, with the majority of them putting an emphasis on good-quality fruit and vegetables.
“A lot of this is down to people having an enthusiasm for home-cooked meals and for experimenting with what they prepare in the kitchen.
“We’re all aware that eating a healthy diet can help to reduce our risk of developing coronary heart disease and stop us from gaining too much weight.
“That’s why we at Tesco are always keen to promote the understanding that having a balance of different foods to provide all the nutrients your body needs is key when it comes to healthy living.”
The top 20 items bought at Tesco stores in Devon are:
• Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L
• Tesco Whole Cucumber Each
• Tesco British Whole Milk 2.272L
• Banana Each
• Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 1.13L
• Tesco Broccoli 375G
• Tesco Red Peppers Each
• Tesco Red Seedless Grapes 500G
• Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G
• Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 400G
• Tesco Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler Pack 600G
• Tesco Bunched Spring Onions 100G
• Tesco All Rounder Potatoes 2Kg
• Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
• Tesco Toastie White Bread Thick 800G
• Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
• Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 300G
• Tesco Raspberries 150G
• Tesco Small Bananas 6 Pack
• Tesco Strawberries 400G.