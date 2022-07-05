Tennis club gets new courts surface

Tavistock residents playing tennis this summer will enjoy newly resurfaced courts at the town’s tennis club, partly thanks to funding from West Devon Borough Council.

The council has given £18,000 towards the court resurfacing at Tavistock Tennis Club. The works were completed in time for the busiest summer months, where playing numbers are inevitably boosted by interest surrounding Wimbledon.

Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon lead member for enhancing community wellbeing, said: ‘I’m delighted that West Devon Borough Council was able to support the tennis club in this brilliant project. I hope that people in Tavistock will be encouraged to get active and make the most of the newly resurfaced courts.

‘If anyone has been watching Wimbledon and feels inspired, now is a great time to pick up a racquet and have a go. It’s also heart-warming to see the club welcoming our Ukrainian guests and giving several families free membership. Steps like this will help them to truly feel welcome in our communities.’

The money for the resurfacing has come from Section 106 agreements related to the Grenville Meadow development. It’s just the latest in S106 allocations supporting sport projects across the Borough; a recent £40,000 donation to Tavistock Rugby Club helped them purchase land which the club uses for pitches and training, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the club.

Peter Rodgers, chair of Tavistock Tennis Club said: ‘The newly covered courts transform our club. These courts will offer members and the general public high quality tennis at an affordable price. The courts will be available to several Ukrainian families whom we have given free membership.’