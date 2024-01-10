“We work with many troubled children with big challenges to overcome some of their issues are down to their past trauma which is similar to Paul’s. Being fostered or adopted, they really relate to Paul. They say to us that ‘Paul’s like me’. That’s a big step in them feeling bonded with him and gaining confidence and self-belief in their abilities and potential. They see how he has thrived and they then gain self-belief that they can do the same.” Adults too benefit. said Alyson: “One lady came to us and kept her hands in her pockets, none of the ponies responded to her initially. Chamaine asked her how she felt about the ponies not responding. Once she opened up about her feeling the ponies sensed her need for support and she was suddenly surrounded by them and she burst into tears. She finally realised that she felt lonely but had been keeping people away and the ponies signified what can happen if she would only let people in. It was a moment of enlightenment for her and the ponies had helped her own up to that. We are facilitators, we are not counsellors.”