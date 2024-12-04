A town which voted for a business improvement district (BID) in July has raised £100,000 towards its first year of operation, writes Alison Stephenson.
More than 75 per cent of the budget, raised from a compulsory levy on business rates from 270 businesses within the Okehampton BID area, has been collected so far.
The remaining £32,000 is expected to come in over the following weeks.
Each firm pays a two per cent surcharge on their business rates if they have premises over a certain size. This has the potential to raise £650,000 over the next five years.
The BID, which is a not-for-profit organisation, was set up after a ballot in the summer in which 65 per cent of businesses voted in favour.
The money is collected by West Devon Borough Council, who also organised the ballot and held information events. It will be spent on projects to boost the economy and increase footfall.
A board of directors has been set up and an initial business plan developed.
Tavistock has run a BID project since 2011 and the town’s BID manager Janna Sanders will work part-time in Okehampton on a temporary six-month basis until a permanent manager is appointed.
At a meeting of the borough council’s hub committee, Cllr Chris West (Lib Dem, Burrator) asked if people were now more accepting of it following some objections from traders.
Okehampton had tried to get a BID off the ground in 2013 but failed because some smaller businesses objected. There have also been recent objections from traders that
Businesses with have premises with rateable values under £4,999 do not pay into the scheme.
The council’s lead member for economy and jobs Cllr Neil Jory (Con, Milton Ford) who is also a BID board member, said the fact that £100,000 had been collected so far showed the level of interest and there was a particular desire by bigger businesses to make sure it gets off the ground.
He said there was some discord but that had abated somewhat.
“If there continues to be a debate that is healthy,” he said. “The proof will be in the delivery for the BID levy payers.”
Council leader Mandy Ewings (Ind, Tavistock South West) was impressed with the amount of money in the Okehampton BID so far. “It’s nearly double what we raised in Tavistock,” she said.
Okehampton town councillor and BID board member Bob Tolley said the scheme is moving on a pace and hoped to have its first meeting in the New Year.
He said more board members were being sought from across a diverse range of businesses. “It’s all looking positive,” he said.
Training opportunities, town marketing and transport all feature in the business plan and Cllr Tolley said the BID is s likely to take over and expand Christmas lights in the town next year.
Tavistock BID manager Janna Sanders said BID areas could make a big difference whether in cities or towns like Okehampton.
“I believe BIDS can bring together the various elements of the community so everybody is working together for the good of the town. We are like an umbrella organisation to help better communication really.
“The funds that it will raise has the potential to do so much good. We are listening to people to see what projects they want implemented.”
She said her granny grew up in the town and she used to spend a lot of time there as a child. “It’s really important that a BID manager is someone who has connections with the place that they are working in,” she said.
Mrs Sanders is initially working ten hours a week in Okehampton but that is expected to increase. She will also continue her role in Tavistock.
A Facebook group for BID members has been set up and the first newsletter sent out.
Mrs Sanders said Okehampton had the potential to raise more money than Tavistock because the BID area included industrial estates and there were many more larger businesses paying higher rates.
Bid members have the chance to vote every five years on whether to renew it.
Objections have been made earlier this year from some traders on Okehampton’s Exeter Road Industrial Estate who said they had been presented with a bill for being a member of the Okehampton BID without being aware of it.
There has also been criticism that bills had been sent out to businesses before a BID manager was appointed, to lead promotional activities within the town.