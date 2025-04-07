A teenager from Hull who is running the full length of the UK for charity passed through Okehampton.
Marcus Skeet started his journey from Lands End on April 1 and will be making the 1600 km journey to John O’Groats for the mental health charity Mind.
At the weekend (Sunday April 6) he ran 28.8 km (18 miles) from Launceston to Okehampton and was due to continue his journey to Crediton on Monday.
Marcus is aiming to be the first under 18-year-old to complete the challenge and has already raised over £17,000 in his first week of running.
FIRST COUNTY SMASHED THROUGH. Day 6 completed of running the length of the UK— Thehullboy (@Thehullboy1) April 6, 2025
28.8KM ran today from Launceston to Okehampton as we said goodbye to Cornwall. Will miss the scenery but those hills… over 4,000ft of elevation this week alone 😅
I’ll be real with you, the past 72… pic.twitter.com/apvVxgu9Ck