A teenage girl camping on Dartmoor has been rescued by a combination of Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Tavistock and the ambulance service.
The search and rescue team was called out at 11.15pm on Sunday (May 28) night to help South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST) in recovering a casualty suffering migraine and seizures, from the moor.
A rescue team spokesman said: 'A teenage girl in a large group who were camping north of Postbridge had been taken ill with severe migraine and had suffered some minor seizures.
'After assessment by the paramedics, the teenager was escorted down to our meeting point at Postbridge, and handed over to an Ambulance crew at 2:35am.'
The team spokesman said the rescue was a 'good outcome from joint agency working'.