The Meadowlands Leisure Centre in Tavistock has announced its swimming pool remains closed today and tomorrow due to roof damage.
The pool has been closed since the weekend after the roof was damaged. Contractors attended yesterday (Tuesday) and remain on site today (Wednesday).
Organised swimming and aqua fit sessions have been postponed. However, the gym remains open and exercise classes carry on as planned.
Disappointed customers, including centre members, have complained they have not been warned that the pool has been closed, with some turning up with children to take part in planned swimming lessons, only to have to return home. This is despite the management saying they will let members know the situation directly.
Contractors were expected to attempt repairs yesterday.
The centre expects to update customers tomorrow (Thursday) on a likely reopening date. In the meantime the gym remains open and exercise classes continue as planned.
One mother took her two children to swimming lessons to be surprised to find the pool shut. She said: I feel they (the management) should have at least emailed to say they were shut, as I don't check their Facebook page often.
'I don't live far, so it's not a big issue, just a bit of a pain walking there to be told the lesson has been cancelled.
'It would be better if they could email members to inform them as they email us with offers, so have all our emails addresses as members.'
The latest statement, from this afternoon, has been posted on the leisure centre's Facebook page:
'Due to unforeseen circumstances the swimming pool will remain closed for today and tomorrow (January 11 and 12). ALL swimming sessions will be cancelled at our earliest opportunity.
'Contractors have been at the centre yesterday and today. It is likely that we will have a date for reopening tomorrow. The GYM and EXERCISE CLASSES (excluding Aquafit) will be on as normal.
'We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. We endeavour to keep our customers informed as we make progress on reopening the swimming pool.'
Customers with queries about the Swim School or Lane/Family Swims, to contact the centre directly on 01822 617774.