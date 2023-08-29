Tavistock resident Ellie Roper has set herself the challenge of completing a skydive next year to raise money for Papyrus, a charity which strives to prevent young suicide.
Ellie said: “Papyrus is dedicated to those under 35 who are struggling with their mental health. It’s a charity that’s super important and is close to many of us in Tavistock and across the country.
“Every year almost 2000 young adults take their own lives, making suicide the biggest killer of this age group. I’m aiming to raise at least £500 so any help would be great!”
Ellie will complete the skydive in April 2024. If you’d like to help her, her donation page can be found at: https://shorturl.at/kqQV6