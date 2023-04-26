Devon County Council has agreed to consider introducing parking charges, sparking huge opposition among traders and shoppers who fear it will harm trade with customers choosing to go to rival towns or supermarkets to avoid paying.Traders say their survey backs their fears, which found that 88 per cent of shoppers say they will either avoid the town completely or reduce the amount of time they visit. The Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) group of traders, also claims Devon County Council has finally conceded that it will need to produce its own evidence to before giving it the green light.