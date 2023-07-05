Isabel said: ‘This role is suited to anyone willing to give their time, with the slight expense of fuel to make deliveries. It’s hard work but unbelievably rewarding. Those who benefit are so grateful, some have been really overwhelmed and in tears saying that they couldn’t express how much it meant to them and if it weren’t for this, they wouldn’t have been able to give presents to their children that year. It’s reactions like this that make it all worth it, you see you’ve made a difference and that it’s all so worthwhile.’