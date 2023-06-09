Police and paramedic crews attended a medical emergency outside the Union Inn pub in King Street Tavistock this afternoon.
A man is reported to have had a suspected heart attack on the pavement outside the pub early this afternoon.
Pub staff rushed to his aid and a paramedic attended in a first responder ambulance car and gave emergency first aid the male patient before an ambulance into which he was placed at around 1pm.
A witness said: 'A man fell on the pavement next door outside the Union. He was with a woman and she called for help. Then someone from the pub came out to help. An ambulance car came first and the police and an ambulance. He was then placed in the ambulance where they were looking after him.'