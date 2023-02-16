The Lambs followed up their emphatic victory away to the visitors just eleven days ago with another fine performance to seal the double, writes Eric Pinch.
There were four changes to the starting line-up from the previous game; Mike Searle replaced Josh Oak in goal, Tallan Burns, Alex Battle and Brandon Purcell started at the expense of Dan Evans, Adam McPherson and Joe O’Connor.
A great start for the Lambs as they took the game to the visitors creating a number of chances during the first half. As early as the eighth minute Ed Harrison worked himself to the by-line to send in a low cross for Liam Prynn to strike low and hard, but straight at the keeper. Josh Grant saw his effort deflect for a corner. Battle, on 20 minutes, got behind the defence and his lob over the keeper went agonisingly wide of the target.
Minutes later Prynn saw his stab towards the keeper just get a touch to go wide. The first real threat from the Foresters came around the half-hour mark when a Felix Miles corner was headed just over by Brandon Liggett. Grant got another shot on target and then set up Prynn, only for his effort to also go wide.
The first-half pressure finally told on 40 minutes. Grant’s sharp turn in the area saw him fouled for the referee to point to the spot and up stepped Prynn to coolly slot home for a deserved lead for the Lambs.
The second half was just five minutes old when the Lambs doubled their lead with what is known in football as a worldy. From a Lambs corner the ball was only partly cleared to find Ben Cross 30 yards out. He sent in a half-volley that hit the top corner, leaving keeper Ellis Parker motionless.
Liggett’s effort went over the bar for the visitors as did Prynn’s. On the hour, the game changed for the Lambs.
Taylor Scarff got a straight red card for an off-the-ball retaliation. It then became backs to the wall for the Lambs as the visitors took advantage of their extra man.
But it was the turn of stand-in keeper Searle to shine in the final third of the game. Twice he denied the visitors attack on 70 and 75 minutes - first, saving point-blank for Harry Emmett and then flying to his left to save a certain goal from Miles.
The Lambs remained resolute in defence, including six minutes of added on time to record a very good win with another three points that puts them back again in the play-off positions.
Sovereign Wines Man of the Match was Ben Cross.
Jack Chams Player of the Month for January was Joe O’Connor
Forthcoming fixtures:
On February 23 the Development side are in action at Langsford Park when they take on Gunnislake with a 7.30pm KO.
On Saturday, Tavistock are away to Bristol Manor Farm with KO at 3pm. A coach is arranged for players and spectators, leaving Roborough Park and Ride at 10am and Langsford Park at 10.30am; names to Eric on 07970052668.