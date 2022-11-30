Leading the charge for Tavistock Run Project were Jordan Andrews, smooth and efficient gliding over the surface, and Jim Cole tough, gritty taking no prisoners and leaving everything out on the course. As always these two were at the sharp end of the race mixing it with the best runners in the South West. A little further back they were well supported by Jake Hughes, Alex Peyton-Jones, Ray Tew, Nick Farmer, and Dave Chanter, all fighting the rising fatigue as the terrain tried to suck the energy from them.