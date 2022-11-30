It IS often claimed that the sport of cross country is the purest form of running and it is certainly the case that Great Britain has a huge history in the Harrier tradition which has forged the pathway for many of our great athletes of the past.
The tradition goes back to the Hallam Chase in Sheffield, England’s oldest cross-country race through to the present day where leagues provide the lifeblood of future stars.
Last Sunday saw the third race in the Westward Winter League staged at Exeter and with it incorporating the Devon County Championships a strong field was assembled some in anticipation, some in trepidation.
The senior men’s race lined up under darkening skies on a cold afternoon. The athletes bounced about nervously awaiting the starters instructions. The start is a frenzy, conjuring up an image of stampeding cattle startled by the starters gun, before settling into a rhythm that will be sustainable for the undulating course of four, two-kilometre loops over the muddy terrain.
Leading the charge for Tavistock Run Project were Jordan Andrews, smooth and efficient gliding over the surface, and Jim Cole tough, gritty taking no prisoners and leaving everything out on the course. As always these two were at the sharp end of the race mixing it with the best runners in the South West. A little further back they were well supported by Jake Hughes, Alex Peyton-Jones, Ray Tew, Nick Farmer, and Dave Chanter, all fighting the rising fatigue as the terrain tried to suck the energy from them.
As always TRP punched above its weight as one of the smaller clubs and came away with bronze medals for Jim Cole vet 40, Ray Tew vet 45 and Dave Chanter vet 65 along with vet team bronze medals.
If anyone is interested in learning more about TRP please get in touch or come along on a Tuesday or Thursday to meet and run with the group.