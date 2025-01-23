A famous ultra-distance runner who secretly entered Afghanistan to help women run a marathon is the special guest at premiere screening of a film about his epic achievement.
Devon-born rotarian Martin Parnell will host the premiere of The Secret Marathon, which is being screened by Devon and Cornwall Rotary at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Plymouth on the evening of Friday, March 7, the eve of International Women’s Day.
Tavistock Rotary Club is joining other groups from across Devon and Cornwall in inviting the public to the premiere and also to a Youth Development Day giving opportunities to local young people on Saturday, March 8, International Women’s Day.
The film tells the story of Martin’s determination and subsequent action to secretly enter Afghanistan to help young women run a marathon.
The original film was pulled due to death threats to runners featured in the film. Martin is a professional speaker, legendary ultra-distance runner and philanthropist who has raised over $1 million to help young people benefit through sport.
The event features Martin in person hosting the premiere, to be followed by a Q&A session with Martin and Marathon of Afghanistan co-founder James Bingham.
Martin’s film inspired the ‘Secret 3K’, a sponsored walk or run which groups around the world to participate in, in solidarity with those who are not free to participate in sport.
And as part of the Plymouth event, Rotary’s Secret 3K is being held on Saturday, March 8, from the Crown Plaza Hotel in Plymouth along a route which includes Plymouth Hoe and waterfront. With Martin leading it, Rotary hope theirs will be the world’s largest 3km.
Also on the Saturday, March 8, Rotary is holding its Youth Development Day outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Plymouth.
This will be a day of free activities for young people, their supporters, families and leaders. Included is the ShelterBox Challenge, which sees youth teams invited to deliver lifesaving aid to a simulated disaster. They will undertake escape room-type challenges for big cash prizes.
Adding a further element, the Army is providing a climbing wall and laser shooting. Cornish Lithium is sponsoring Rotary’s Youth Engagement Village to encourage networking between youth support organisations, youth groups and employers.
Rotary district governor Tony Williams from the Rotary Club of Redruth, said: “Regardless of a young person’s ability, they have potential. Our conference spotlights what has been achieved; is being achieved; those who have benefited and those remarkable people who have helped transform lives here and abroad.
“We are extremely fortunate to be showing the premiere of ‘The Secret Marathon’ and having the hero behind it at the screening. We look forward to welcoming the public to our events.”
To register to see the film or to ask questions on The Secret Marathon film or to enter The Secret 3K walk / run: www/rotarysw.info/public-overview, or email [email protected]
The Secret Marathon: Friday, March 7, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Plymouth PL1 2HJ, starts at 6pm with a buffet with Martin and James, which must be pre-booked. This is followed at 7pm by the film and a Q&A and meet with Martin and James. Booking is advised.
The Secret 3K walk/run takes place on Saturday, March 8 from the Crowne Plaza Hotel, starting at 9.30am.