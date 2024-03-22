Relieved motorists fed up with months of delays on the main access road into Tavistock have welcomed the early finish of gas works.
Wales & West Utilities has completed work to upgrade gas pipes in the Plymouth Road area of Tavistock two weeks early.
The work, which started in January, involved upgrading nearly 1,500 metres of gas pipes and was essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
Wales & West Utilities worked closely with both Devon County Council to plan the work and rolling multi-way traffic lights were in place throughout.
The work followed traffic delays caused by separate works by other utility companies and the creation of a new junction to a planned estate by Baker Estates.
Wales & West Utilities Abby Smith managed the gas pipe upgrade work and said: “We’re happy to have finished this work early and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Devon. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
Wales & West Utilities, the gas emergency and pipeline service, brings energy to more than seven million people across the south west of England and Wales. If you smell gas, or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, turn off gas appliances, open windows, do not turn on lights or electrical products, and call 0800 111 999 straight away, and WWU engineers will be there to help any time of day or night.