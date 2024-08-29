Campaigners for the Tavistock to Bere Alston railway line to be reinstated are renewing their case after the Government signalled its possible cancellation.
The pressure group Tavy Rail is holding a public meeting on Friday (September 6) in Tavistock Town Council chamber at 7pm, to emphasise it is not accepting the possible end of the long-held vision because it is so important to the West Devon economy and the environment.
Campaigners say the funding needed to complete the initial business case for the link is relatively very small, and the rail link would also tackle inner city deprivation in Plymouth.
Richard Searight, chair of Tavy Rail, said: “Although the date for this meeting was set months ago its timing is going to be a particularly advantageous one.
“As you may know the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has indicated that, due to a shortage of funding, all rail restoration projects are be reviewed with a view to their cancellation in October. Fortunately the Tavistock to Plymouth restoration crucially only requires one per cent seed funding until 2028/9 when the work is expected to proceed.
“Therefore the focus of this meeting will be to ensure that this message has been broadcast loud and clear locally, regionally and especially to Westminster. The rational for the government announcement threatening cancelation of funding for the restoration of Plymouth to Tavistock line is ill founded. Ninety-nine per cent of funding is not required for four years and only one per cent funding of the project will allow preparatory work to proceed to time.”
The ‘seed’ funding is needed to allow the completion of the line’s restoration business case and acquire the necessary GRIP report (Governance for Railway Investment Projects). The major part of the funding for the restoration of the line is not needed until 2028/29.
Richard added: “Politically the last thing the Labour MPs will want hanging over them during the 2028/9 run up to the next election will be responsibility for fracturing plans to restore vital transport links between Plymouth and Tavistock. A winning electoral asset will be turned into an electoral millstone.
“Rachel Reeves has said that while borrowing to fund ongoing government expenditure is misguided, it is wholly acceptable to borrow to fund capital expenditure, when a significant economic benefit will follow.”
Funding for the restoration of the line was announced by the previous government to widespread acclaim from Devon County Council, politicians and businesses after decades of pressure and after house builders took it into account in their plans.
Richard said: “It is widely accepted the country needs long-term transport investment planning. Given the real benefit the Tavistock line will bring, the stop-start approach to this project will do untold harm.”
The public meeting will be in person and online. For future updates see www.tavyrail.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/TavyRAIL or email [email protected]