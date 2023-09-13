The first — ‘Ask for Angela’ — sees those who feel unsafe, vulnerable or threatened able to discreetly seek help by approaching venue staff and asking them for Angela.
This code-phrase will indicate to staff that they require help with their situation and a trained member of staff will then look to support and assist them. This might be through reuniting them with a friend, seeing them to a taxi, or by calling venue security and/or the police.
The second is Pubs Against Drugs, which sees intolerance of the supply or misuse of drugs on licenced premises; an initiative which strives to ensure staff and customers in venues are safe and enjoy themselves.
The scheme sees officers able to enter a venue at any time during licencing hours accompanied by passive drugs dogs. The dog is trained to detect controlled drugs; the dog and its handler will then check for illegal substances.
Anyone suspected of being in possession of such drugs can then be detained for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 with positive action taken against those found to be in possession.