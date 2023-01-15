POLICE are urging people to take notice of 'Road Closed' signs after a driver ignored signs last night at the site of a collapsed road near Bellever and got stuck in the mud.
The road has collapsed between Bellever and Ponsworthy and signs were erected yesterday.
Tavistock Police said in a Facebook post last night This evening, officers from Tavistock have been deployed to an incident of a vehicle being stuck in a collapsed road.
'Officers attended the road between Bellever and Ponsworthy following the report of the road breaking down under foot and a vehicle becoming stuck.
'Upon arriving to Bellever, clear ‘ROAD CLOSED’ signage was in place by Highways and officers proceeded with caution to where the incident was reported. As you can see, this driver decided to ignore the sign, which it had just passed some feet away, coming quite literally stuck in the mud.
'Please obey and adhere to road signs, such as road closed. The signs are there for a reason, as this driver found out, and ignoring them could put you and others in harms way!'