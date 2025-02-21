A new police public enquiry office was ceremonially opened in Tavistock today (Friday).
The office, at the police station on Abbey Rise, is open for any members of the public daily Monday-Saturday, 10am-3pm for face-to-face contact with police staff and potentially police officers.
The office can handle information for police officers and be used to report a crime, to get crime prevention advice and to find out about support services for victims of crime.
The office has been open since the beginning of February but this was the official opening ceremony.
A ceremonial ribbon was cut by a collection of VIPs, including Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper, Devon & Cornwall Police & Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez and West Devon Mayor Debo Sellis.
Ms Hernandez said: “I have opened 14 police enquiry offices in total so far and Tavistock is the latest. I’m proud of this achievement and the great staff who man them. This is exactly what the people of Tavistock wanted – face-to-face contact with the police – and this accessibility is good for the force and good for the town.
“People will now have more confidence in reporting issues to the police that someone has listened, because they can see them and talk to them.”
She said this increased accessibility came on top of better response times to 101 and 999 calls.
Inspector Daniel Jones, West Devon Police, said: “There are many different ways people like to make contact with the police and face-to-face is just one more way now in Tavistock. I hope this helps us get closer to our community. It’s been well-received so far.”
West Devon Mayor Cllr Debo Sellis, said: “I’m so pleased the enquiry office is open at last. It’s taken eight years, but is what people have been wanting for a long time.”
Enquiry officer Jules Wraith, an RAF veteran, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the variety of enquiries and helping and meeting people who come asking for our help.
“So, far I’ve helped a man handing in his three licensed guns when surrendering his licence and returned two lost wallets. Sometimes people don’t know if it’s a police matter or not, signpost people to the most appropriate source of help. For instance someone came in asking for help about a noise complaint, so I suggested the local council. It doesn’t matter what it is – we’re very happy to help.”