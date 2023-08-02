Although the camp is Christian in nature, it welcomes those of all faiths. It’s origins date back over 20 years, when Christopher and Sally Pancheri from Brentor Church started a camp-style event in their back garden for their friends and their children, many of whom were of a similar age to theirs. The camp then progressed, moving to the River Dart over ten years ago, then expanding further in recent years to a field in Dartmouth.