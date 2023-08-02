Preparations are well underway for this year’s Tavistock Methodist Circuit community family camp, which starts this Saturday (August 12).
Led by Horrabridge-based methodist pioneer and community worker Ali Mansfield, this year’s camp is taking place from Saturday to next Friday (August 18) at Dartmouth Sands, where those in attendance — primarily families — enjoy a week of beach trips, campfires, kayaking, activities and a trip to Woodlands Family Theme Park.
Although the camp is Christian in nature, it welcomes those of all faiths. It’s origins date back over 20 years, when Christopher and Sally Pancheri from Brentor Church started a camp-style event in their back garden for their friends and their children, many of whom were of a similar age to theirs. The camp then progressed, moving to the River Dart over ten years ago, then expanding further in recent years to a field in Dartmouth.
When Sally and Christopher stepped back last year, after having attended for many years and watched generations enjoy the camp whilst making friends, Ali felt both inspired and determined to lead the camp under the Tavistock Methodist Circuit.
Ali said: “After witnessing people attending the camp bond with others and make great friendships, I’ve really learned the importance of embedding that and continuing such a legacy for others who come along each year, especially as they grow up.
“Camp is months and months of preparation but it is worth every moment — I get back so much more than what I could ever give.”
In preparation for this year’s camp, Ali has been joined by fellow community stalwarts including her mum Viv Hutchison who has been a volunteer for over 20 years and Debbie Parriss, who is renowned for baking cupcakes for the village’s neighbour nominations and cooking for monthly dinner church events at the village hall. Ali and the team recently head to a nearby wholesaler, purchasing breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks to feed 70 people for the six days of camp and have completed more prepatory shops this week.
They have also receieved a huge donation from Ambrosia in Lifton, with the surplus being passed on to families in the Horrabridge community through the Love Your Neighbour initative, which is providing children’s lunches throughout the school holidays.
Ali said: “We’ve formed a new leadership team this year. Debbie has cooked multiple meals and desserts for 70 people. Other people will cook when we’re at camp, with meals from the barbecue.
“Everyone at camp is assigned to be a part of one of four groups to complete tasks such as cooking, cleaning, washing up and maintaining site on top of the many fun activities children and adults enjoy throughout the day.
“This really is a community holiday of fun, connection and compassion.”