Michael Anthony Sanders, of Whitchurch Road, Tavistock appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 9) accused of drink driving. It is alleged that, on July 6 this year, Mr Sanders was in charge of a vehicle at the Yelverton Aerodrome when the proportion of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath was 59 microgrammes (the legal limit is 35mg). Mr Sanders denied the offence.