A Tavistock man has pleaded not guilty to drink driving.
Michael Anthony Sanders, of Whitchurch Road, Tavistock appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 9) accused of drink driving. It is alleged that, on July 6 this year, Mr Sanders was in charge of a vehicle at the Yelverton Aerodrome when the proportion of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath was 59 microgrammes (the legal limit is 35mg). Mr Sanders denied the offence.
The case has been adjourned for a management hearing, with Mr Sanders now seeking legal advice. He has been remanded on unconditional bail until next Wednesday (August 16), when he must attend Courtroom 2 of Plymouth Magistrates' Court at 10am.