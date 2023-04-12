Young rugby players had a special treat when they were taken to watch the elite play last weekend.
The Tavistock Juniors enjoyed seeing Exeter Chiefs play the South African Stormers at Sandy Park on Saturday (April 8).
The lucky band of juniors and coaches watched a fiercely contested match for the Heineken Champions Cup. The young fans spurred on the Chiefs to a victory with a final score of 42-17.
The raucous support by the youngsters was rewarded when the players signed autographs and had their photos taken with their fans, including former Welsh international legend Sam Warburton and now commentator.
After the game down on the pitch, the Chiefs players were very engaging, taking their time to talk to the juniors. A special credit goes to Scotland International Jonny Gray for his 50th European Rugby Championship Cup Cap.
He made two fellow Scotsmens' day stopping for a photo and a "good ol' blether" and made the juniors all grin when he asked 'was that you guys cheering in the West Stand? We could hear you on the pitch, it really geared us all up'.
The juniors thanked Exeter Chiefs for the complimentary tickets and all the volunteers at Tavistock RFC.