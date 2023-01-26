Tavistock Hospital has been serving the local community since 1896. It has provided a variety of services over the years, including a children’s ward and its use as a convalescent home for soldiers returning from the First World War, but do you know what goes on within its walls these days?
There is no doubt that the widely reported national pressures within the NHS, are also impacting the community hospitals, yet the dedicated team, whilst often working under significant pressure, continue to deliver a variety of excellent health services that benefit our town and the surrounding area.
Did you know that as well as the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) and a 15 bedded Inpatient Ward, the hospital is home to an excellent team of physiotherapists, and a Specialist Theatre Team running a Day Case Surgical Unit?
For a small community hospital, the services offered are wide ranging ...
The Minor Injuries Unit is open seven days a week from 8:30am until 17:30pm for those in need of attention for less serious injuries, such as broken bones and sprains, cuts, grazes, burns and scalds.
There is an X-ray facility Monday to Friday during normal working hours for people who have had an x-ray requested by their doctor.
The Day Case Theatres carry out a variety of different surgical procedures so local people can have certain operations locally rather than having to travel to Derriford.
The Outpatient Department and Tavistock Clinic provide appointments for a range of specialities with consultants and other health care providers within the local community.
The MSK Physiotherapy Department offers face to face and online treatment to those experiencing musculo-skeletal pain or injury.
The busy 15-bedded inpatient Medical Ward is constantly full, with patients needing nursing care and therapy to help them reach the best they can be before returning to their own home or other community-based settings. The Nursing Services are integrated with Community Nursing and Therapy Teams as well as Social Care and GPs to ensure that care is optimised and as seamless as possible, based around a person’s individual needs and preferences.
Often stepping down from Derriford, the environment of the Medical Ward at Tavistock Hospital with a small, friendly team is often therapeutic in itself as patient’s feel closer to home, more relaxed and family are able to visit more easily. A friendly smile and a chat with those cleaning the room or serving your meals can make a huge difference as someone focusses on regaining confidence and independence after a long hospital stay.
The hospital also works with palliative care services to provide End of Life care in the last days of life when people can’t stay at home. Patients and families receiving such care have expressed gratitude for the ‘exceptional compassionate care’.
Matron Helen Gregory, an experienced nurse of 38 years, says ‘I honestly believe that the care people receive at our hospital is second to none, and it is a rewarding place to work and practice our profession as part of a great team.’
