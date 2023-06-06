Tavistock Hospital is offering anyone over 75 or immunosuppressed people aged between 5 and 74 the covid spring booster vaccine.
The Plymouth Mass Vaccination Team will be at the hospital this Thursday, June 8, - between 11am and 3pm. This is a walk-in clinic, so there is no need to book.
However, to book, cancel or change a covid appointment please see the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/covid-19-services/covid-19-vaccination-services/book-covid-19-vaccination/?fbclid=IwAR1GLkUXR3XowLeRgpffn5Ou5qGtQUEVWNIF3UGukLaxhMm_2rq68hGIEx4