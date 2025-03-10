THERE was only one thing to do when your team loses and most of your fellow fans leave the game early – hug the losing manager.
Kind-hearted teenage Plymouth Argyle fan Damien Bowyer, 16, of Tavistock, was as upset as the other home supporters when his team lost 0-3 at Home Park last Saturday (March 8).
But he understood how badly the manager felt, so rather than rush off at half time in disgust, he waited until manager Miron Muslic came off the pitch and they joined in a mutual consolation hug for the loss.
Damien’s mum, keen photographer Helen was on the scene to capture the moving gesture. Muslic took responsibility for the scale of the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, which plunged Argyle to the bottom of the Championship.
Helen said: “It was always going to be a tough match to see but we stayed until the very end and it was sad to see so called supporters leaving and shouting and banging the noticeboards in front of many of us .
“The manager and players need our support right now probably why the manager said to Damien he doesn’t normally cuddle anyone but Damien was a lucky one. All the people there that saw it, said that was lovely to see.”
She added: “I think Argyle did try very hard especially when they first started off but Wednesday was very good and fast. It was always going to be tough for Argyle but that's life I guess plenty more games to try again.”
Back in September Helen made an Argyle match at Home Park a surprise birthday special for Damien. She collected players’ signatures on a birthday card and asked if the previous manager Wayne Rooney could meet him. Luckily Rooney agreed to pose for a photograph, to round the day off for the super fan, who attends a Plymouth school.