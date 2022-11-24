A WEST DEVON food hub has seen demand rocket in only four months.
Membership of Tavistock’s affordable food club at King’s Community Church, on Pixon Lane, has grown from ten to over 150 households since July.
The Tavistock Food Hub is part of Feeding Devon which is responding to demand, Sarah Cooper volunteer hub manager, said: ‘I’m not surprised at the increasing demand. And we only expect demand to to get worse. Feeding Devon is a not for profit company. All our lovely staff work for free and we are very lucky to have access to the facilities at Kings Church, but we buy our food from a variety of sources including the charites Fareshare and ‘His Church’ and we also have costs which is why we have to charge for our food bags. We hope our membership feel part of a warm and friendly club where they can meet new friends, eat and maybe get some support during these difficult times.’
Josie, a member of the hub said: ‘The first time I came to the food hub I felt slightly anxious about whether it was for me and what it would be like. I really needn’t have been concerned. It was the most welcoming environment. The volunteers are just wonderful and I was able to get so many fantastic items for meals and some treats for my children. I’ve also been inspired by some of the items to try new recipes. Visiting the food hub and having a delicious lunch with my children while chatting with new friends has become something I look forward to each week.’
Membership is free, providing fruit and vegetables, chilled products, packaged food and bakeries. A standard bag, provided by the hub, costs £5, saving of at least 50%. A café also offers a hot food, sandwiches and hot drinks.
Feeding Devon, was set up by Rachel Harrison-French and her mother, Stella West-Harling. Rachel explained the increase in demand: ‘Many households that were managing perfectly are now are having to make very difficult choices. There isn’t enough money to go round.
‘We set up Feeding Devon to provide crisis support across the county. We have opened or are supporting Bovey Tracy, Sherford, Princetown and Horrabridge and we hope to continue to share our model with other communities across Devon.’
The hub doubles up as a warmth hub with the help of Kings Church who loan the premises free every Wednesday between 11 am and 12.30pm.
The hub offers a card payment service supporting the Fresh Start scheme for young families. Over half the hub’s members are households with children aged under 16, including twelve families with babies, but also supports 20 plus pensioners. Membership is for anyone struggling because of the cost of living or is on means tested benefits.
Tavistock Food Hub will be shut on Wednesday, December 28, but members can pre-order a £5 bag of packaged foods to cover the gap. These can be picked up on Wednesday 21 December 21 between 11am and 12.30pm. For more information visit the Tavistock Food Hub Facebook page or email: [email protected]